Published 14:58 IST, December 9th 2024
Rajasthan Shocker: 3 of Family Die After Drinking Tea Containing Pesticide
Three members of a family died from food poisoning after drinking tea containing pesticide in Rajasthan’s Banswara.
- India News
- 1 min read
Jaipur: Three members of a family died from food poisoning after drinking tea containing pesticide in Rajasthan’s Banswara district, police said on Monday.
According to Ramswaroop Meena, SHO of Ambapura police station, the incident occurred on Sunday when a family member mistakenly added pesticide to the tea, thinking it was tea leaves.
The family members and one of their neighbours, who also drank the tea, began vomiting and were rushed to the district hospital. They were later referred to the MB Government Hospital in Udaipur, Meena said.
The incident resulted in the deaths of Dariya (53), her daughter-in-law Chanda (33), and Chanda's 14-year-old son Akshay.
Meanwhile, Dariya's father-in-law, Chanda's husband and their neighbour are currently admitted to the ICU, Meena added.
(Except the headline, this story is not edited by Republic and is published from a syndicated feed)
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 14:58 IST, December 9th 2024