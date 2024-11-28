Search icon
  • Rajasthan Wall Collapse: 3 Workers Killed, 1 Injured in Jalore District

Published 14:24 IST, November 28th 2024

Rajasthan Wall Collapse: 3 Workers Killed, 1 Injured in Jalore District

A wall collapsed during construction work at a school in Rajasthan's Jalore district, killing three workers and injuring another.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
3 Killed in Rajasthan Wall Collapse | Image: Unsplash

Jaipur, Nov 28 (PTI) Three workers were killed and another injured when a wall collapsed on them during construction work at a school in Rajasthan's Jalore district on Thursday, police said.

The incident occurred in Poshana village under Sayla police station area, they said.

The four workers were buried under the debris of a wall that was under construction at the Government Higher Secondary School, police added.

They were rushed to a nearby hospital, where Mohan Lal, Bhaira Ram and Biram Ram were pronounced dead. The injured worker, Jagdish, is out of danger, police said. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Republic and is published from a syndicated feed.)

