  Rajasthan Weather Update: Dense Fog Prevails As Temperature Drops to 4.3 Degrees in Fatehpur

Published 15:02 IST, December 21st 2024

Rajasthan Weather Update: Dense Fog Prevails As Temperature Drops to 4.3 Degrees in Fatehpur

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Rajasthan Weather Update | Image: PTI

Jaipur: Dense fog prevailed in many parts of Rajasthan on Saturday morning with the mercury settling at a low of 4.3 degrees Celsius in Sikar's Fatehpur, the meteorological centre here said.

Sikar recorded a minimum temperature of 5 degrees Celsius, Pilani 5.4 degrees Celsius, Ganganagar 6.1 degrees Celsius and Nagaur and Churu 6.7 degrees Celsius.

Due to the influence of a weak western disturbance, light rain and cloudy weather are likely in northern and eastern parts of Rajasthan on December 23 and 24, the meteorological centre said.

Another western disturbance is likely to become active on December 26 and 27 and bring light to moderate rain with thundershowers in some parts of the state, it said.

There is a possibility of a slight drop in the minimum temperature for a day or two and cold wave may be recorded in some places in the Shekhawati region, it said. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Republic and is published from a syndicated feed.)

