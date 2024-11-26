26/11 Survivor Rajita Bagga Shares How A Meeting With Friend Turned Into A Night Of Despair

Fifteen years ago, the city of Mumbai, often called the "City of Dreams," was plunged into a nightmare. On November 26, 2008, a series of devastating terrorist attacks shattered the city, leaving a trail of destruction and despair. As the nation marks the anniversary of this tragic event today, Rajita Bagga, a survivor of the attacks and the President of Sri Sri University, shared her harrowing experience in an exclusive interview with Republic World.

The Fateful Night

On that fateful evening, Rajita Bagga was at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in Mumbai to meet a friend who was a member of the European Parliament with her husband Ajay Bagga. She recounted, “A friend from Europe had landed in Mumbai that day. We were supposed to meet earlier, but their flight was delayed. When we met at Masala Kraft, a restaurant in the Taj, it was around 9:25 PM. We had barely sat down when we heard the first gunshots.”

At first, she didn’t realize what the sounds were. “I had never heard a gunshot before, but my husband sensed danger and rushed to the door of Masala Kraft. The restaurant’s door, made of heavy ornamental wood, became their shield,” she further shared. "My husband rushed to help shut the door, and I think that is what saved all of us," she said. Her husband, along with others, managed to shut the door just as the terrorists moved to another section of the hotel. “They were already shooting in the Golden Dragon, which was diagonally opposite Masala Kraft. By shutting the door, we were saved.”

"I remember them trying to push the door open, but we managed to secure it and they moved into the Old Taj upwards," she added.

A Harrowing Ordeal

The nightmare didn’t end there. Rajita recounted being trapped in the hotel for nearly 14 to 15 hours and was only rescued the next day. “It was terrifying. We hid and locked ourselves in business rooms that barely had any proper locking systems.” She recalled a moment when the rescuers told them they could leave in the middle of the night, but her husband decided to let the senior citizens evacuate first. "I remember my husband saying, 'Let the senior citizens go first,' and then suddenly, we heard gunshots again. It felt like we were literally hostages in that chamber," she said.

Eventually, they were rescued by the National Security Guard (NSG) and other forces. “When we finally got out the next day, it was already afternoon. It was a harrowing time, not just for us but for the entire country,” she added.

"You don't expect to go to a restaurant to eat dinner and end up being shot. It was terrifying," she said, capturing the night's terror.

‘Cannot Be Erased with Anything External’

When asked how she coped with the emotional scars, Rajita admitted it wasn’t easy. As an Art of Living teacher, she turned to deep meditation. “That kind of trauma and anguish cannot be erased with anything external. Meditation and spiritual practices were my refuge. They helped me heal.”

She expressed immense gratitude to her guru, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. “The Art of Living conducted trauma healing sessions in both hotels affected by the attacks. The power of prayer is profound. It’s healing for the soul, something that cannot be addressed like a physical wound. Only spiritual experiences can truly help in such situations,” she explained.

'National Security First'

Reflecting on the broader implications of the attack, Rajita emphasized the importance of prioritizing national security. “In the name of appeasement, we cannot compromise on national interests. It is our collective responsibility to build a society that is conflict-free and secure,” she said.

She also highlighted the critical need for mental health awareness. “Even today, mental well-being is a major concern. The knowledge of meditation and the ability to take care of one’s mental health are vital for the prosperous and peaceful future of our planet,” she added.