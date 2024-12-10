Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Rajnath Singh and Putin Handshake Marks a New Chapter in India-Russia Relations | Watch

Published 22:38 IST, December 10th 2024

Rajnath Singh and Putin Handshake Marks a New Chapter in India-Russia Relations | Watch

Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh met Russian President Putin in Moscow on Dec 10, 2024, discussing key defense cooperation and the potential for remarkable outcomes.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Rajnath Singh and Putin's Handshake Marks New Era in India-Russia Relations | Watch | Image: X

Moscow: Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh met the President of Russian Federation Vladimir Putin in Moscow on December 10, 2024, on the sidelines of the 21st session of the India-Russia IRIGC-M&MTC. He conveyed Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's warm greetings to President Putin.

Shri Rajnath Singh engaged in discussions on several key aspects of bilateral defense cooperation. Both leaders highlighted that the partnership between the two countries holds significant potential, and their joint efforts are expected to lead to ‘remarkable outcomes.’

Watch | Rajnath Singh Meeting Vladimir Putin

Raksha Mantri shared a picture on X of him and Putin meeting on the sidelines of defence meet. he wrote “Glad to call on the Russian President Mr Vladimir Putin at Kremlin in Moscow.” on X.

During the meeting, Shri Rajnath Singh said “Friendship between our countries is higher than the highest mountain and deeper than the deepest ocean.” 

India has always stood by its Russian friends and will continue to do so in future, he added.

Rajnath Singh meets Putin on the sidelines on Inida-Russia Defence meet | image source; X / @rajnathsingh

According to the defence ministry, Singh, in the meeting, said, "Friendship between our countries is higher than the highest mountain and deeper than the deepest ocean."

"Rajnath Singh discussed various issues of bilateral defence cooperation," the defence ministry said in a statement.

The meeting took place in the context of ongoing discussions at the IRIGC-M&MTC, where both sides reviewed the full range of bilateral defence ties.

Singh expressed his gratitude for the warm hospitality extended by the Russian government and its commitment to strengthening the relationship. "We are delighted to be joining you all at the 21st India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission at the Military and Military Technical Corporation in Moscow," he remarked. He also extended his appreciation for the well-organised arrangements and thoughtful gifts presented to the Indian delegation, recognising the meticulous efforts put in by his team for the success of the visit.

Earlier in the day, Rajnath Singh, held the 21st meeting of India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission with his Russian counterpart, Andrey Belousov, during which he discussed ways to deepen cooperation and reaffirmed India's commitment to strengthening close contacts with Russia.

The ministers celebrated the successful commissioning of INS Tushil and signed a protocol for ongoing cooperation. Singh also invited Minister Belousov to India for the 22nd IRIGC-M&MTC session in 2025, which was accepted.

 

 

 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 22:38 IST, December 10th 2024

Recommended

India Can Never Permit Others to Have Veto on Its Choices: S Jaishankar
India News
PM Modi Meets Emir of Kuwait, Attends Arabian Gulf Cup Opening Ceremony
India News
Christmas 2024: Heartfelt Wishes, Greetings To Share With Closed Ones
Lifestyle News
Year-Ender 2024: Top 5 Cities You Absolutely Had To Visit This Year
Travel News
38 People Die in Crash Between Passenger Bus and Truck in Brazil
World News
'Still Alive': King Charles Jokes While Replying to Indian-Origin Man
Viral News
'Time For You to Step Aside': Indian-Origin MP's Letter to Trudeau
World News
Rocket From Yemen Strikes Tel Aviv, Injuring 16
World News
MEA Condemns Attack on German Christmas Market, 7 Indians Among Injured
India News
Pak Rejects US Claims On Missile Systems, Warns Of Relationship Impact
World News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.