Rajnath Singh and Putin Handshake Marks a New Chapter in India-Russia Relations | Watch

Moscow: Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh met the President of Russian Federation Vladimir Putin in Moscow on December 10, 2024, on the sidelines of the 21st session of the India-Russia IRIGC-M&MTC. He conveyed Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's warm greetings to President Putin.

Shri Rajnath Singh engaged in discussions on several key aspects of bilateral defense cooperation. Both leaders highlighted that the partnership between the two countries holds significant potential, and their joint efforts are expected to lead to ‘remarkable outcomes.’

Watch | Rajnath Singh Meeting Vladimir Putin

Raksha Mantri shared a picture on X of him and Putin meeting on the sidelines of defence meet. he wrote “Glad to call on the Russian President Mr Vladimir Putin at Kremlin in Moscow.” on X.

During the meeting, Shri Rajnath Singh said “Friendship between our countries is higher than the highest mountain and deeper than the deepest ocean.”

India has always stood by its Russian friends and will continue to do so in future, he added.

Rajnath Singh meets Putin on the sidelines on Inida-Russia Defence meet | image source; X / @rajnathsingh

"Rajnath Singh discussed various issues of bilateral defence cooperation," the defence ministry said in a statement.

The meeting took place in the context of ongoing discussions at the IRIGC-M&MTC, where both sides reviewed the full range of bilateral defence ties.

Singh expressed his gratitude for the warm hospitality extended by the Russian government and its commitment to strengthening the relationship. "We are delighted to be joining you all at the 21st India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission at the Military and Military Technical Corporation in Moscow," he remarked. He also extended his appreciation for the well-organised arrangements and thoughtful gifts presented to the Indian delegation, recognising the meticulous efforts put in by his team for the success of the visit.

Earlier in the day, Rajnath Singh, held the 21st meeting of India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission with his Russian counterpart, Andrey Belousov, during which he discussed ways to deepen cooperation and reaffirmed India's commitment to strengthening close contacts with Russia.