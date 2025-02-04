Rajnath Singh Blasts Rahul Gandhi for 'Misquoting' Army Chief's Comments on China

New Delhi: Rajnath Singh , Union Minister of Defence launched a scathing attack at Rahul Gandhi , Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, accusing him of making false claims regarding the Army Chief's remarks about the India-China border situation. Singh clarified that the statement attributed to the Army Chief by the Congress leader had never been made.

In a post shared on X, the Defence Minister wrote, "Shri Rahul Gandhi in his speech in Parliament on 03 February 2025 made false allegations about the statement of the Army Chief on the situation on the India-China border. The Army Chief’s remarks referred only to the disturbance of traditional patrolling by both sides. He also mentioned that these practices have been restored to their traditional pattern as part of the recent disengagement. Government has shared these details in Parliament."

"The words attributed to the Army Chief by Shri Rahul Gandhi were never spoken by him at any time. It is a matter of deep regret that Shri Rahul Gandhi should indulge in irresponsible politics on matters of national interest," he asserted.

The Defence Minster further wrote, "If at all there is Indian Territory into which China has come, this is 38,000 sq. km in Aksai Chin as a result of the 1962 conflict and 5,180 sq. km. illegally ceded by Pakistan to China in 1963. Shri Rahul Gandhi may consider introspecting about this phase of our history."

What Rahul Gandhi Said in Parliament?

On Monday, Rahul Gandhi addressed the India-China border issue, stating that Beijing is now “sitting on over 4,000 sq km of our land." He also accused the Army of contradicting the government's claim that no land had been surrendered to China.

“The Prime Minister has denied it and the Army has contradicted the Prime Minister that China is sitting on 4000 sq km of our territory," Gandhi asserted.

He also raised concerns about India’s defence sector being heavily dependent on Chinese imports, warning that in the event of conflict, the country would be reliant on Chinese-made components.

“If and when we fight a war with China, we will be fighting with Chinese electric motors, Chinese batteries, and Chinese optics, and we will be buying Chinese motors, Chinese optics, and Chinese batteries," he said.

'You are Speaking Lies...': BJP Slams Rahul

In response to Rahul's remark, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju confronted Gandhi in Parliament, accusing him of spreading false narratives. “How can you say this… you are speaking lies," Rijiju said while objecting to Gandhi’s comments.

Furthermore, Addressing a presser, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra mocked Gandhi as “Rahul Jinping” — a reference to Chinese President Xi Jinping — and quipped that the former Congress president must be hoping to be born as a Chinese citizen in his next life.

"... I feel like addressing him as 'Rahul Jinping'. He took China's name 34 times... He must be praying that he gets to be Chinese in his next life... Rahul Gandhi said that manufacturing in China is high and India is lagging... From 2004-14, the trade deficit between India and China was 25 times high... He said that only 1-2 companies are given importance in the banking sector and poor people are being neglected... PM Modi gave loans to 51 crore people under the MUDRA scheme... Congress was against the UPI system... Today, 500 million transactions are taking place through UPI...", said BJP MP Sambit Patra.