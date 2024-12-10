Rajnath Urges Russia to Fast-Track Delivery of Remaining S-400 Missile Systems

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday pressed Russia to expedite the supply of two remaining units of S-400 Triumf surface-to-air missile systems as he held wide-ranging talks with his Russian counterpart Andrey Belousov in Moscow.

In the meeting, Singh showcased new opportunities in India for Russian defence industries in joint production of various military hardware, noting that India-Russia engagement is very strong, and it has lived up to the "responsibilities" of a special and privileged strategic partnership.

Singh voiced India's determination to extend the capabilities of its domestic defence industry across domains and industrial collaboration, the defence ministry said.

The meeting under the framework of India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission on Military and Military Technical Cooperation was co-chaired by Singh and Belousov.

The Indian defence minister is on a three-day visit to Russia.

Official sources said Singh strongly pitched for expedited delivery of the two remaining units of S-400 surface-to-air missile systems.

Russia has already completed supplies of the first three regiments of the missile systems. There has been a delay in supply of the remaining units in view of the Ukraine conflict.

Singh also called for carrying out maintenance and related services of the missile systems in India.

During the talks, the defence minister emphasised that the India-Russia relationship is very strong, and has lived up to the responsibilities of a special and privileged strategic partnership, the ministry said.

Singh reiterated India's commitment towards special and privileged strategic partnership with Russia, it said in a statement.

The Russian defence minister emphasised on deepening the relationship between both the countries which is based on mutual trust. He also congratulated Singh on the commissioning of INS Tushil.

The Russian-manufactured guided missile frigate was commissioned into the Indian navy at Russia's coastal city of Kaliningrad in presence of Singh on Monday.

"He further stated that the operationalisation of the Military Technical Cooperation agreement for 2021-31 will give necessary impetus to 'Make in India'," the ministry said.

Prior to the meeting, Singh inspected a guard of honour at the Russian defence ministry.

Earlier, he laid a wreath at 'The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier' in Moscow to honour the memory of the Soviet soldiers killed during the second World War.