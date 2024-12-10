Search icon
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • Rajouri Garden Fire: FIR Registered; Delhi CM Atishi Orders Citywide Fire Safety Audit

Published 15:57 IST, December 10th 2024

Rajouri Garden Fire: FIR Registered; Delhi CM Atishi Orders Citywide Fire Safety Audit

New Delhi, Dec 10 (PTI) Delhi Police has registered an FIR against an unknown person after a fire broke out in a restaurant in west Delhi's Rajouri Garden market, forcing several students of a coaching institute to jump to an adjacent building, an official said on Tuesday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Massive Fire Breaks Out At Restaurant In Rajouri Garden | Image: Republic

"An FIR under relevant provisions of law has been registered, based on the prima facie circumstances," Deputy Commissioner of Police (west) Vichitra Veer said.

Police said they have launched further investigation into the matter and are checking the CCTV footage to investigate the cause.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi visited Rajouri Garden and talked to the shopkeepers. She also instructed the Fire Department to conduct safety audit across Delhi.

"Yesterday, an unfortunate incident of fire took place at a restaurant in Rajouri Garden. Today, I visited the spot and inspected it. Due to lack of proper drainage, the MCD and the Fire Department had already cancelled the NOC of the restaurant and ordered it to be closed.

"Still, police are investigating the cause of the fire. Strict action will be taken against the culprits. To prevent recurrence of such incidents, the Fire Department has been instructed to conduct fire safety audit across Delhi," Delhi CM Atishi wrote on X in Hindi. PTI BM BM MNK MNK

Updated 15:57 IST, December 10th 2024

