Rakesh Thakur is New Hamirpur District BJP Chief

Hamirpur: Rakesh Thakur, a close associate of former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister PK Dhumal, has been named as the new district BJP chief of Hamirpur, party leaders said on Monday.

His election was unanimous, said Bikram Thakur, the election in charge of the party in Hamirpur.

Only Rakesh Thakur's name was proposed in the meeting on Sunday and the final result was declared on Monday.

This is the second time that close associates of the Dhumal family have been elected as the district BJP chief and that from the Bhoranj area of the district. Earlier, Des Raj Sharma was the district BJP chief of Hamirpur district.

Party leaders and workers garlanded Thakur, who is from Samirpur village, after he was elected to the post.