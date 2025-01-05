Ramesh Bidhuri Apologises Amid Backlash Over Cheek Remark

New Delhi: Senior BJP leader and Kalkaji assembly candidate Ramesh Bidhuri found himself at the center of a controversy after allegedly comparing the smoothness of roads he plans to develop in his constituency to Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi's "cheeks."

Bidhuri Apologises

As the controversy gained momentum, Bidhuri publicly apologized, stating that his remarks were inspired by a similar statement made earlier by RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav . "I had no intention to hurt anyone's feelings. If my remarks have caused offense, I express my regret and take back my words," he said in a video statement.

However, Bidhuri accused Congress of tacitly supporting Lalu Yadav’s earlier remarks and criticized the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for allegedly ignoring similar statements by its leaders, such as Naresh Baliyan.

Congress candidate from Kalkaji and Mahila Congress president Alka Lamba condemned Bidhuri’s remarks, accusing him of once again "insulting women" with his "usual indecent language." Taking to social media platform X, Lamba questioned whether Kalkaji voters would accept a candidate who "neither respects women nor the dignity of Parliament."

Lamba further demanded a clarification from BJP leadership and led a protest with Mahila Congress workers, burning an effigy of Bidhuri.

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi joined the chorus of criticism, accusing the BJP of fostering an "anti-women" mentality. "The BJP’s mindset towards women is evident. If a senior BJP leader and candidate can make such a statement, how can the party ensure safety for the women of Delhi? Women will give a befitting reply in the upcoming elections," Atishi stated.

Bidhuri’s History of Controversy