Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay Raina Face Another FIR Over Filthy Remarks On India's Got Latent Show

Jaipur: A new FIR has been filed against YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay Raina and others for their remarks on the show India's Got Latent in Jaipur. The Jai Rajputana Sangh in Jaipur filed the case against Allahbadia, Samay Raina, Ashish Chanchlani, Apoorva Mukhija, and others under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Information Technology Act, and others. The Jaipur police registered the FIR based on the complaint.

According to the information, the case has been transferred to Khar police station, as the incident falls within its jurisdiction. The Khar police are currently conducting an investigation into the matter. The case filed in Jaipur is the third case against Allahbadia and others.

Earlier FIRs were filed with the Assam Police in Guwahati Cyber and Maharashtra Cyber units.

On Monday, the Maharashtra Cyber unit summoned Allahbadia to record his statement on February 24 in connection with the obscene remarks made during the India Got Latent show. This is the second time Allahbadia has been summoned, as he failed to appear before the police earlier.

The FIR accuses Allahbadia, Raina, and others of making derogatory and obscene comments. The Khar police have launched an investigation into the matter and are reviewing the content posted by the accused individuals. A senior police official stated that further action would be taken based on the findings of the investigation.

Meanwhile, Allahbadia has been asked to appear before the police on February 24 to answer questions about the rather rude comments he made on India's Got Latent show. This comes after he failed to respond to a previous summons.

The Maharashtra Cyber unit has summoned a total of 42 people, including Allahbadia, in connection with the incident. Two people have already given their statements.

Allahbadia, who runs a YouTube channel called BeerBiceps, had previously been asked to appear before the National Commission for Women, but he didn't show up.

Meanwhile, a social media influencer, Apoorva Mukhija, who appeared on the same TV show, has given a statement to the police. She said that the show was not scripted and that participants were free to express their opinions. She also claimed that she wasn't paid for her appearance.

The TV show, India's Got Latent, has sparked a lot of controversy and debate about freedom of speech. Many people, including politicians and experts, have called for stricter rules on what can be shown on TV and online platforms.

Allahbadia has since apologised for his comments, saying that they were "inappropriate" and "not funny".

YouTube has also removed the video from its platform after receiving a complaint from the government.