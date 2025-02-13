Published 16:40 IST, February 13th 2025
'Reckless Registration of an FIR Against Republic TV': What Karnataka HC Said While Quashing Case Against Arnab
The Karnataka HC quashed the criminal case filed against Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami by the Bengaluru police.
Reported by: Digital Desk
The Karnataka HC quashed the criminal case filed against Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami by the Bengaluru police. | Image: Republic
New Delhi: The Karnataka High Court on Thursday quashed the criminal case filed against Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami by the Bengaluru police, calling it an "abuse of process of law." The case was registered last year over allegations that Republic TV aired a fake news report about Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. However, the court found no basis for the charges.
“Court wants to know what is the offence? Absolutely nothing,” the judge remarked before formally quashing the case
