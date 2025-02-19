Search icon
Updated 20:54 IST, February 19th 2025

Rekha Gupta: 10 Things You Would Like To Know About New Delhi CM

Rekha Gupta, the first time MLA, has been named as the new chief minister of Delhi by the BJP. She is set to take oath tomorrow in a grand ceremony.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Shashwat Bhandari
Rekha Gupta, first time MLA, named Delhi CM-designate

New Delhi: Rekha Gupta, a first-time MLA from the Shalimar Bagh Assembly seat, will be Delhi's new Chief Minister. Following marathon discussions at the Bharatiya Janata Party headquarters in New Delhi, the party announced her as the Chief Minister of Delhi ending all speculations. She will be sworn in tomorrow in a grand ceremony.

10 Things You Would Like To Know About The New Delhi CM

BJP MLA from Shalimar Bagh, Rekha Gupta named Delhi's new CM by BJP

Early Life and Education

Born on July 19, 1974, in Julana, Haryana , Rekha Gupta pursued a Bachelor of Commerce degree from Daulat Ram College, Delhi University. She later earned advanced degrees in management and arts.

Introduction to Politics

Her political journey began in 1992 when she joined the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) during her college years.

Leadership in Student Politics

Rekha Gupta served as the President of the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) from 1996 to 1997, actively addressing student issues and advocating for their welfare.

Municipal Governance

She was elected as a councillor from Uttari Pitampura (Ward 54) in 2007 and re-elected in 2012. During her tenure, she focused on enhancing basic amenities such as libraries, parks, and swimming pools.

Women's Empowerment Initiatives

As the head of the Women Welfare and Child Development Committee, she launched the "Sumedha Yojana," an initiative aimed at supporting economically weaker female students in pursuing higher education.

Party Leadership Roles

Rekha Gupta has held several key positions within the BJP, including General Secretary of the Delhi BJP and National Vice President of the BJP Mahila Morcha.

Legislative Career

In the 2025 Delhi Assembly Elections, she won the Shalimar Bagh constituency, defeating AAP's Bandana Kumari by a margin of 29,595 votes.

Financial Profile

As per recent disclosures, her assets amount to approximately ₹5.31 crore, with liabilities of around ₹1.20 crore. Her annual income has varied over recent years, with ₹6.92 lakh reported in 2023-24.

Personal Life

Rekha Gupta married Manish Gupta in 1998, and they have two children. Her husband is a businessman and serves as an Agency Associate at Kotak Life Insurance.

Rekha Gupta will be sworn in as the Delhi Chief Minister tomorrow at the at Ramlila Maidan where over 50,000 people are expected to be in attendance.

Published 20:39 IST, February 19th 2025

BJP Haryana

