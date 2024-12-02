Sukhbir Badal Indicted by Akal Takht, Ordered to Clean Shoes, Utensils in Sacrilege Row

Chandigarh: The Sikh clergy at the Akal Takht, the highest temporal authority of Sikhs, on Monday, imposed 'tankhah' (religious punishment) on Sukhbir Singh Badal for the ‘mistakes’ committed during the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD)-led government in Punjab between 2007 and 2017. The directive requires him to serve as a 'sewadar' (volunteer) by cleaning utensils and shoes at the Golden Temple in Amritsar.

Delivering the edict from the 'faseel' (podium) of the Akal Takht, Jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh also instructed the SAD working committee to accept Sukhbir Badal's resignation as party president and form a committee to elect new office-bearers within six months.

Besides, the title of 'Fakhre-e-Qaum' (Pride of the Sikh Community), given in 2011 to former Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal, was revoked. This decision reflects the Sikh clergy's stance on the missteps during the Akali regime.

Other leaders from the Akali Cabinet (2007-2017) were also handed religious punishments. The five Singh Sahibans directed these leaders to clean washrooms at the Golden Temple for an hour, followed by utensil cleaning in the community kitchen and listening to 'kirtan' (devotional hymns).

Sukhbir Badal, who appeared on a wheelchair due to a recent foot fracture, and rebel leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa, were additionally required to sit outside the Golden Temple in 'sewadar' attire for one hour each over two days. They were also tasked with performing similar duties at other prominent Sikh shrines, including Takht Kesgarh Sahib, Takht Damdama Sahib, Darbar Sahib in Muktsar, and Fatehgarh Sahib.

Prior to the verdict, Sukhbir Badal acknowledged past errors, including the controversial 2007 pardon of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in a blasphemy case. The punishment follows his declaration as 'tankhaiya' (guilty of religious misconduct) by the Akal Takht nearly three months ago.