Published 00:42 IST, December 27th 2024
Remembering Manmohan Singh And Sushma Swaraj's Poetic Yet Witty Exchange In Parliament
In 2013, the Parliament witnessed a witty and entertaining exchange between former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and then Leader of Opposition Sushma Swaraj.
- India News
- 2 min read
New Delhi: Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, wasn’t only known for his economic reforms, but also earned recognition for being poetic by nature, after his famous poetic clash with Sushma Swaraj. In 2013, the Indian Parliament witnessed a witty and entertaining exchange between the former Prime Minister and then Leader of Opposition (LoP) Sushma Swaraj. The occasion was a debate on the Presidential Address, where Swaraj quoted poet Bashir Badr to question the UPA 2 government's policies.
Addressing the Parliament, Swaraj recited, "Kuch to majbooriyan rahi hongi, yun to koi bewafa nahi hota (There must have been some compulsions, nobody becomes disloyal for no reason)”. This poetic jibe was aimed at the government's decisions, implying that there must have been some underlying pressures.
Manmohan Singh, known for his calm nature, responded to Swaraj’s jibe with a witty poetic reply. He quoted Mirza Ghalib, saying, "Humein hai unse wafa ki umeed, jinhe nahi maloom wafa kya hai (We expect loyalty from those who don't know the meaning of loyalty)”. Singh’s retort showcased his poetic prowess and his ability to tackle criticism with humour.
This poetic clash between Singh and Swaraj was widely covered in the media, with many praising the leaders' creativity and wit. The poetic exchange between the two leaders witnessed a change in approach amidst serious parliamentary proceedings.
The poetic exchange between Singh and Swaraj was not an isolated incident then and the two leaders had engaged in similar exchanges in the past as well, showcasing their love for poetry and their ability to use it to make pointed arguments.
In another instance, Manmohan Singh had quoted Allama Iqbal's couplet, "Maana ki teri deed ke kaabil nahin hoon main, tu mera shaukh dekh meera intizaar dekh (Granted that I am not worthy of your sight, you should look at my zeal, and look at my perseverance)”, to which Swaraj too responded with a witty poetic remark, adding a unique dimension to India's parliamentary debate history.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 00:51 IST, December 27th 2024