'Remove Bangladeshis': Protest Erupts in Worli After Saif Ali Khan Attacked

Mumbai: Bangladeshi national who had illegally entered India has been arrested for allegedly breaking into actor Saif Ali Khan's home and attacking him and his staff during a burglary attempt, with the accused's nationality bringing the issue of Bangladeshis into the spotlight once again.

A protest was held in Mumbai's Worli, with protestors demanding the removal of Bangladeshis from the country.

Slogans were raised in Worli village, "Remove Bangladeshis and save the country." The number of women in the protest was also quite high.

Shariful Islam Shehzad, a Bangladeshi national living illegally in India under the false name of Bijoy Das, has been arrested for allegedly breaking into actor Saif Ali Khan's home and attacking him and his staff during a burglary attempt.

Police had formed 30 teams to track down the accused. They reviewed CCTV footage from the building in Bandra where Saif Ali Khan, his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan, and their sons reside. The suspect was seen leaving the building after the attack, which left the actor seriously injured.

The police then expanded their search by scanning several hours of footage from around the city. Their breakthrough came when they identified footage from a CCTV camera in DN Nagar, Andheri, showing the suspect getting off a bike. By tracing the bike's number, they were able to track down the accused.