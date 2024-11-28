Replace Rahul, Not EVM: BJP to Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge

New Delhi: The BJP on Wednesday said the Congress' crushing defeat in Maharashtra assembly polls was not because of the EVMs but poor management by its leadership, and asked the opposition party’s president Mallikarjun Kharge to consider "replacing" Rahul Gandhi instead of the voting machines.

BJP's Reaction to Kharge's Remarks on EVMs

Taking a swipe at the Congress president over his latest remarks on the EVMs, BJP Lok Sabha MP and national spokesperson Sambit Patra said Kharge can go to "planet Mars" taking Gandhi with him and "live there happily” if he doesn’t want electronic voting machines, Election Commission, Enforcement Directorate, Central Bureau of Investigation, judiciary and the Modi government.

Kharge Calls for Return to Ballot Paper

The ruling party's reaction came a day after Kharge demanded a return to the ballot paper in elections and called for a concerted campaign on the scale of Bharat Jodo Yatra to create awareness about it.

"Let them keep EVMs with them. We don't want EVMs, we want voting on ballot paper. Then they will know what their position is and where they stand,” the Congress president had said while addressing the 'Samvidhan Rakshak Abhiyaan' function at Talkatora stadium on Tuesday.

Patra Criticizes Congress Leadership

Hitting back, Patra said that the Congress leaders are venting their frustration over the defeat in the Maharashtra assembly polls by raising questions on the credibility of the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

“The problem is not in the machine (EVM). The problem is with the (Congress) leadership. The EVM is fine, Rahul is faulty. Replace Rahul, not EVM,” he said at a press conference at the BJP headquarters here.

BJP's Explanation of EVM Success

Patra said the BJP has certainly been winning the elections “due to EVM, where E stands for energy, V for 'vikas' (development)’ and M for ‘mehnat' (hard work) of Prime Minister Narendra Modi”.

“You have lost the election due to RBM, which means Rahul’s ‘bekar (poor)’ management,” he said, adding “Mallikarjun Kharge knows where the problem is but doesn’t say it”.

Patra's Further Critique of Kharge

The BJP spokespersons said that Kharge doesn’t want EVM, Election Commission, Enforcement Directorate, Central Bureau of Investigation and judiciary.

“You do not also want the current government of India because you feel it’s not a good government. You don’t want anything. Then I think planet Mars is the most appropriate place for you. No one is there... You go there, make ‘shehzada’ sit on the chair there and live happily,” he added.

BJP Accuses Kharge of Insulting Backward Communities

The BJP spokesperson also accused Kharge of insulting members of the Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribes and the Other Backward Classes with his remarks that their votes are wasted due to EVMs.

“It was quite surprising that Mallikarjun Kharge, who is a senior politician, said yesterday that votes of SC, ST, OBC and poor are getting wasted due to EVMs,” he said.

“Does he think that people from SC, ST, OBC, and the poor communities do not know how to operate EVMs?” the BJP leader asked, adding, “Mallikarjun Kharge's statement is an insult to the backward and poor communities”.

Patra Questions Kharge's View on Jharkhand Poll Results

Patra said that with his remarks on the EVMs, Kharge has also raised questions on the victory of his party’s ally in Jharkhand.

“By alleging that EVMs are faulty, are you suggesting that the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha’s victory in Jharkhand assembly polls was the result of some kind of malpractice and that they didn’t deserve to win,” he said, adding, “EVM is fine when you win. When you lose, it is faulty”.

Patra said that whether the Congress sets aside the EVMs or not, people have “completely” sidelined the party.