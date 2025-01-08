Hindu Unity Essential: CM Yogi Reiterates 'Batenge to Katenge', 'Ek Hai Toh Safe Hai' Slogans at Mega Republic Event

Lucknow: Republic Bharat is hosting the Mahakumbh Mahasammelan today in the city of Lucknow, to commemorate the upcoming Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj. The event is being attended by several seers and top leaders including the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath, who in a discussion with the Editor-in-Chief of Republic Bharat, Arnab Goswami , discusses the importance and significance of the mela.

The Mahakumbh Mahasammelan started with the soulful bhajans by Kanhaiya Mittal following which, Republic Bharat Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami is discussing the importance and significance of the Mahakumbh Mela with UP CM Yogi Adityanath.

In his conversation with Arnab Goswami, UP CM talks about how the ‘Sanatan Parampara’ is the oldest tradition which cannot be compared with any other religion and how Kumbh and Mahakumbh are part of our traditional and cultural legacy. The Uttar Pradesh CM further terms Mahakumbh as the ‘Mahaparv of this tradition and legacy’. Appreciating India's rich and inspiring history, Yogi Adityanath has said that the Mahakumbh has transcended its religious origins , highlighting the tradition of guru-shishya parampara, Ved Vyasa's Mahabharata.

Yogi Adityanath has credited PM Modi for making Mahakumbh the ‘largest festival’ and how the state and central government have worked together to make this event a success. He says that it is because of Prime Minister Narendra Modi , that UNESCO recognises Mahakumbh and India as a country is grateful for a leader like him. On his part, he says that organising Mahakumbh successfully is his sole aim and that is what the people of the state also want.

‘Batenge toh Katenge’: UP CM Calls For Hindu Unity

During his conversation at the Republic Bharat Mahakumbh Mahasammelan, UP CM Yogi Adityanath has also called for Hindu unity and National Unity which is a shared essence, reiterating the slogans ‘Batenge to katenge’ and ‘Ek hain toh safe hain’. The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister has said that the Mahakumbh symbolises that there are no divisions in the society, it doesn't differentiate on the basis of caste and region.

CM Yogi's Scathing Attack on ‘Those Dining in Foreign Plates’

The UP CM has also launched an attack on the Opposition terming them as ‘danav’ for playing divisive politics and has further said that those who are dining in foreign plates, are tarnishing the government's image; the BJP leader has also said that those who call themselves ‘accidental’, cannot be called Hindu. Yogi Adityanath has said that several leaders of the Opposition do not have the morals to visit the Ram Lalla Temple in Ayodhya and that ‘those who roam around with the Constitution’, are the ones to have violated it the most.

‘Secular Word Added to Constitution by Congress'

Launching another attack on Congress, Yogi Adityanath has said the word ‘Secular’ was not part of the Preamble of the Constitution of India at first and was added later by the Congress, post the Emergency. He has further said that the Congress has done several unconstitutional acts because the words ‘Secular’ and ‘Socialist’ were not part of the Ambedkar Constitution.

‘Waqf Board or the Board of Mafias?'

Further, CM Yogi Adityanath has also questioned the ‘Waqf Board’, asking whether it is the Waqf Board or the ‘Board of Mafias' and has said that the government will acquire every inch of its land. The UP CM has said that the Kumbh traditions exist from before the existence of Waqf.

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister has slammed the Samajwadi Party for ‘politics over Ram Manohar Lohia’ and has asked them to study about Dr Lohia because they do not understand the true meaning of socialism.

UP CM Breaks Silence on Sambhal Violence

Breaking silence on the Sambhal Violence in UP, Yogi Adityanath said that the survey orders were given by the judiciary but riots, conflict and chaos erupted in the district. The UP CM went on to say that baoris and temples in Sambhal were destroyed but no one took cognisance of the matter. UP CM Yogi has also condemned any kind of damage or violence of any and every religious place. Comparing riots in Sambhal to a disease, Yogi Adityanath said that it must be treated before it escalates.

The UP CM went on to say that there has been ‘Islamization of Sambhal’ with Hindu symbols, architecture, statues and idols being demolished. He cited the ‘Ain-a-Akbari’ in which it has been mentioned that Mir Baki destroyed a temple in Sambhal and made a mosque in that place. Yogi Adityanath has said that the people who think that destroying temples to build mosques is fine, must introspect.

Republic Bharat's Mahakumbh Mahasammelan

To commemorate the historic Mahakumbh Mela set to begin on January 13, Republic Media Network is hosting a grand Mahakumbh Mahasammelan today, on January 8, 2025 (Wednesday) in Lucknow. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be gracing the event with his presence and will join Republic Bharat’s Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami to discuss the significance of the Mahakumbh. Additionally, Uttar Pradesh DGP Prashant Kumar will provide insights into the high-tech security measures in place to ensure the safety of this historic event.

