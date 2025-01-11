Republic Day 2025: 23 Special Guests From Maharashtra Invited for the Parade in Delhi

Mumbai: Twenty-three persons from Maharashtra, including five from Mumbai, have been invited as special guests to witness the 76th Republic Day Parade in New Delhi.

The invitees are among 10,000 special guests from across the country who will witness the parade at Kartavya Path, a release stated.

Of the five special guests from Mumbai, Atul Hanumant Jadhav from Antop Hill and Vaibhav Nitin Patil from Vasai (west) in Mumbai have been invited under the PM Yashasvi Scheme.

As per the release, Brahmdeo Pandit (Shilpguru and Padmashree) and Abhay Brahmdeo Pandit (National awardee), both from Kalakar Niwas, Bhayander (east), were invited under the Maharashtra textile (handicrafts) and Ujwala Sadashivrao Patil, assistant commissioner, Anganwadi from Badlapur (west) has been invited under the Maharashtra WCD (Handicrafts) category.

The special guests are invited from across India and are from different walks of life. They include the best performers in various fields and those who have made the best use of the schemes offered by the government, the release said.