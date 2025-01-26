Republic Day 2025: Krishna's Teachings and Industrial Aspirations Highlighted in Haryana's R-Day Tableau | WATCH

New Delhi: Haryana's tableau at the Republic Day parade on Sunday highlighted the message of the Bhagavad Gita, delivered during the mythical war between the Pandavas and Kauravas at Kurukshetra.

The tableau also showcased the state's progress in technological innovation, women’s empowerment, and the valor of its people.

The front section of the tableau depicted the battlefield of Kurukshetra, where Lord Krishna imparted his teachings to Arjuna. It emphasized Jyotisar, the site where the divine message was delivered. Jyotisar, now part of Kurukshetra city, is a significant pilgrimage site.

The middle section of the tableau featured a craft cart inspired by the Surajkund Mela, showcasing handicrafts such as sarkanda craft, leather juttis, chope, bagh, phulkari, Rewari brassware, and surahi.

The tableau also illustrated Haryana's transformation from a historically rural state to a well-developed industrial hub.

Additionally, it paid tribute to the Centre's 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' scheme for the welfare of the girl child.

The final section of the tableau highlighted Haryana’s reputation as a sporting powerhouse, contributing over 30 percent of India's medals in international competitions, including the Olympics and Commonwealth Games.

This year, 16 Olympic and Paralympic medals were won by Haryana athletes.