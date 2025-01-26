Published 07:55 IST, January 26th 2025
'Symbol of Faith in India's Values': PM Modi, Amit Shah and Others Extend Wishes on 76th Republic Day
As India celebrates 75 glorious years of being a Republic, PM Modi and other leaders extended their wishes to the nation. Scroll for more
- India News
- 3 min read
New Delhi: As India celebrates 75 glorious years of being a Republic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi , Union Ministers and other leaders extended their wishes to the nation.
In a post on X, sharing his warm greetings, the PM said, "Wishing you a very Happy Republic Day ! Today we are celebrating the 75th anniversary of our glorious republic. On this occasion, we pay our tribute to all those great personalities who made our Constitution and ensured that our development journey is based on democracy, dignity and unity. It is our hope that this national celebration will preserve the values of our Constitution and further strengthen our efforts towards building a strong and prosperous India."
Furthermore, Union ministers Amit Shah , Rajnath Singh , JP Nadda and Shivraj Singh Chouhan also extended their greetings.
Calling it a symbol of faith in India's constitutional values, Home Minister Amit Shah wrote, "Heartiest greetings of Republic Day to all the countrymen. Republic Day is a symbol of faith in India's constitutional values, firmness towards social equality and dedication to democracy. On this auspicious occasion, I pay tribute to all the freedom fighters and the constitution makers who laid the foundation of a strong republic. Come, on this Republic Day let us take a pledge to contribute actively in building Modiji's developed and self-reliant India."
Speaking to ANI, Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, "I wish the countrymen a very Happy Republic Day. Today, India is the largest democracy in the world and under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, the country is progressing successfully due to the dedication and hard work of the people. When the Constitution was made, its makers had this imagination that elections would be held once in 5 years and Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha elections were held together but later the circumstances became such that elections started being held separately and today the situation is that elections are held in the country every 6 months and hence now there is a need that the Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha elections are held together in the country..."
Updated 09:01 IST, January 26th 2025