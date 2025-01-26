Republic Day 2025: Parade to Begin at 10:30 am, Security Beefed Up in Delhi Ahead of Celebrations | LIVE

India will celebrate its 76th Republic Day today, in a grand showcase of the country's unique blend of rich cultural diversity, unity, equality, development and military prowess at the Kartavya Path.

President Droupadi Murmu will lead the country's celebrations today. Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto will grace the occasion as the Chief Guest.

Around 10,000 Special Guests are invited to witness the parade, in line with the government's objective to increase 'Jan Bhagidari' in events of national importance. These Special Guests from different walks of life are the architects of 'Swarnim Bharat', a Defence Ministry release said. They include the best performers in various fields and those who have made the best use of the schemes of the Government.