Republic Day 2025: Noida-Delhi Commuters, Check Traffic Restrictions And Diversions On Jan 23, 26

Noida: Ahead of the Republic Day parade 2025, the Gautam Buddh Nagar Police Commissionerate has issued a traffic advisory for the commuters plying on the roads. In the advisory, issued by the Noida police, a detailed notification has been given regarding restrictions and diversions for vehicles entering Delhi during the Full Dress Rehearsal for the Republic Day Parade on January 23, and the Republic Day celebrations on January 26.