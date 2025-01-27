Republic India Women's Summit Concludes With Equal Opportunity And Emancipation Theme

New Delhi: The second edition of Republic’s India Women's Summit concluded on a high note as women achievers shared their life journeys, talked about the challenges they faced to fulfil their dreams and become a source of inspiration for many others out there.

The event was graced by singer Usha Uthup, Actress-Turned Politician Khushbu Sundar, IAS Ira Singhal, Educationist and economist Saloni Khanna, former Supreme Court judge Indira Banerjee, Professor Rajitha Kulkarni Bagga, the President of Sri Sri University, actress Nimrat Kaur among many others.

Speaking at the event, Usha Uthup rocked the stage at Republic Summit with her infectious energy.

The popstar, draped in nine yards of elegance, has made generations of listeners tap and hum to her timeless classics. The singer rocked the audience with her wit and charm.

Actress Nimrat Kaur graced the occasion with her appearance where she opened up about nepotism and whether she was ever replaced by a star kid. She also talked about how she is fortunate to be still relevant in the Hindi cinema despite being away from the big screens for a long time.

Former Supreme court Justice Indira Banerjee shared her valuable thoughts at the Republic’s Summit, stating, “If you get benefits of reservation, fine, but don't expect it.”

Banerjee emphasised that while reservations can be beneficial, they should not become a crutch or an expectation that undermines one's own capabilities.

Professor Rajitha Kulkarni Bagga, the President of Sri Sri University spoke at length about women empowerment, importance to educate the girl child and prioritising mental health among other issues.

Khushbu Sundar candidly spoke about the issues of women's safety and the challenges female artists face in the film industry. Explaining the issue, she recalled an incident when an actor misbehaved with her during the early days of her career. She shared how she took a stand for her and gave a befitting reply to the actor.

The second edition of Republic Media Network's India Women's Summit was held under the theme ‘Voices That Empower’ to honour the remarkable achievements of women across diverse fields while addressing the challenges they continue to face.

Through the summit, our goal was to bring tougher visionary women leaders, pioneers, and advocates for thought-provoking discussions.

The 6-hour long event touched upon issues such as Winning Against All Odds, Agents of Change, Smarter Healthcare, Women in Technology, Rhythm and Resilience, From Page to Purpose, Divine Feminine among others.