'Voices That Empower': Republic Media Network's Second Edition Of India Women's Summit | LIVE

Republic Media Network's India Women's Summit Live: Suchitra Ella, the Co-Founder and Managing Director of Bharat Biotech, played a key role in the development and launch of COVAXIN during the COVID-19 pandemic. The journey began in April 2020, when Bharat Biotech embarked on developing an indigenous COVID-19 vaccine.

The company also ensured continuous production to meet the increasing demand, ramping up manufacturing capacities across its facilities in Hyderabad, Bangalore, and Ankleshwar.