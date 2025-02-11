Published 20:46 IST, February 11th 2025
Republic Plenary Summit 2025: India’s Largest Youth Hackathon For a Limitless India
#Republic Plenary 2025: India’s largest youth hackathon! Pitch your vision for Limitless India. Grand Plenary on March 6. Calling all under 30s—Enter now!
New Delhi: Republic Media Network’s Editor-in-Chief, Arnab Goswami , unveiled Republic Plenary 2025, themed #LimitlessIndia—a historic, trailblazing summit set to redefine thought leadership and empower India’s Yuva Shakti to shape the nation’s future.
With a commitment to putting the Nation First, Arnab has once again placed the Republic at the forefront of transformative dialogue, creating a platform where ideas, ambition, and innovation will shape the future of a New India.
Set to take place on March 6, 2025, at Bharat Mandapam in the National Capital Delhi, the Republic Plenary Summit will be graced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the Chief Guest.
As part of this initiative, Republic Media Network has launched a nationwide Youth Hackathon, inviting young innovators to present their most visionary ideas for a Limitless India.
Participants can submit their pitch decks via the official microsite summit.republicworld.com. The most groundbreaking ideas will be showcased before Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Republic Grand Plenary 2025.
9 Categories to Pitch Your Deck On
- Science, Technology and Space
- Digital Economy
- AI and Machine Learning
- Deep Tech & Semiconductors
- Grand Strategy and Geopolitics
- Sustainability & Environment
- Inclusive Nation Building
- Equity & Empowerment
- Reclaiming History, Culture & Tradition
The summit promises to be a defining moment, where the next generation of leaders, thinkers, and visionaries will take centre stage alongside India’s most influential figures in governance, entrepreneurship, cinema, sports, and thought leadership.
With entries now open, this is the ultimate platform for young minds to shape India’s future. Aspiring participants can submit their ideas and be part of a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to redefine the path of a Limitless India.
Updated 21:32 IST, February 11th 2025