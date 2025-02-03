Reserve Bank of India Invites Applications For Vacant Posts. Details

New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is looking to hire people on a number of post including Chief Executive Officer for Reserve Bank Innovation Hub (RBIH), Engagement of Part-Time Medical Consultant (MC) in the Bank of Contract Basis with Fixed Hourly Remuneration, Kolkata and Application for Engagement of Medical Consultant on contract basis with fixed hourly remuneration at RBI, Srinagar.

The RBI is looking to hire people for engagement of Medical Consultant on contract basis with fixed hourly remuneration at RBI, Srinagar, Chandigarh, Shimla, and Kochi.

Among other vacancies, The Reserve Bank Innovation Hub (RBIH), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Reserve Bank of India, is seeking a visionary Chief Executive Officer (CEO) to spearhead technology-based innovation across the financial sector and foster collaboration among all stakeholders. The ideal candidate will be a passionate and collaborative leader, exemplifying determination, steadfast commitment, and integrity to lead an institution.

Besides this, applications are invited from eligible candidates to fill up four (04) posts of Part-Time Bank’s Medical Consultant (MC) on purely contract basis for three (03) years, with fixed hourly remuneration for the dispensaries of Reserve Bank of India located in Kolkata.

Applications are also invited from eligible candidates for one (1) post (reserved for Scheduled Tribe) of Medical Consultant (MC) on contractual basis, with fixed hourly remuneration for Reserve Bank of India, Srinagar.

The applications should reach the Regional Director, Human Resource Management Department, Reserve Bank of India, Rail Head Complex, Jammu on or before February 25, 2025. For complete details on vacant posts, refer to RBI vacancies.