Restrictions Lifted On Indian Nuclear Entities Days After Jake Sullivan’s Announcement

New Delhi, India: The United States has officially removed restricts on three major Indian nuclear entities- Indian Rare Earths Limited, the Indira Gandhi Atomic Research Center (IGCAR), and the Bhabha Atomic Research Center (BARC)—just over a week after US National Security Advisor (NSA) Jake Sullivan announced the decision during his visit to New Delhi.

The move is expected to strengthen civil nuclear cooperation and advance clean energy supply chains between the two nations.

During a high-level meeting with NSA Ajit Doval in New Delhi last Monday, Sullivan revealed that the Biden administration was finalizing steps to delist the three Indian nuclear entities.

A press release from India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had stated, “Reflecting the progress the United States and India have made—and will continue to make—as strategic partners, NSA Sullivan announced US efforts to finalize necessary steps to delist Indian nuclear entities, which will promote civil nuclear cooperation and resilient clean energy supply chains.”

The meeting was part of the broader India-US Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technologies (iCET), launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Joe Biden in May 2022.

Sullivan also briefed the Indian side on updates to US missile export control policies under the Missile Technology Control Regime (MTCR), which will boost commercial space cooperation.

He emphasized that the latest changes would further enhance joint efforts in developing cutting-edge technologies and secure supply chains.

In his address at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi, Sullivan praised Doval’s vision for leveraging advanced technologies to propel US-India relations. He noted that technology would play a pivotal role in addressing shared challenges and advancing global interests.