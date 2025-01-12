Published 18:01 IST, January 12th 2025
Retired IAS Officer Attacked by Bus Conductor in Jaipur Over Fare Dispute
A retired IAS officer was allegedly assaulted by a bus conductor in Jaipur over a Rs 10 fare dispute after being dropped at the wrong stop, police said.
Jaipur: A retired IAS officer was allegedly assaulted by a bus conductor in Jaipur for refusing to pay an extra fare of Rs 10, police said on Sunday.
The incident occurred on Friday when the retired officer was not dropped at the correct bus stop, because of which he refused to pay the extra fare, police added.
R L Meena (75) was supposed to alight at the Kanota bus stand on Agra Road, but the conductor failed to inform him about the stop. The bus then reached the next stop at Nayla, SHO Kanota Uday Singh said.
During the argument, the conductor of the low-floor bus pushed Meena. In response, the retired officer slapped the conductor, after which the conductor allegedly assaulted him, Singh said.
A video of the incident also surfaced on social media.
Meena registered an FIR against the conductor, Ghanshyam Sharma, at the Kanota police station on Saturday.
The accused conductor has been suspended by Jaipur City Transport Services Limited for misconduct.
