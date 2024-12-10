Search icon
  • Retired ONGC Employee Stabbed To Death In His Dehradun Home, Police Launch Investigation

Published 16:19 IST, December 10th 2024

Retired ONGC Employee Stabbed To Death In His Dehradun Home, Police Launch Investigation

An elderly retired ONGC employee, who lived alone in Dehradun, was allegedly stabbed to death by unidentified miscreants at his home in the Basant Vihar area.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Retired ONGC Employee Stabbed To Death In His Dehradun Home | Image: Unsplash/ Representational

Dehradun: An elderly retired ONGC employee, who lived alone in Dehradun, was allegedly stabbed to death by unidentified miscreants at his home in the Basant Vihar area on Monday night, police said. 

The victim, 75-year-old Ashok Kumar Garg, was found in a pool of blood in the washroom of his Alaknanda Enclave residence.  

Retired ONGC Employee Stabbed To Death In His Dehradun Home

Neighbours informed the police after hearing loud cries from Garg’s house. Upon arrival, officers discovered that he had been repeatedly stabbed in the stomach. 

He was immediately rushed to Mahant Indresh Hospital, where doctors declared him dead, according to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ajai Singh.  

Ashok Kumar Garg, a retired ONGC engineer and resident of Aloknanda Enclave on GMS Road, Dehradun, passed away. He retired in 2008, and his wife predeceased him a few years ago. His daughter resides in Noida with her husband.

Forensic teams were dispatched to the scene to collect evidence. SSP Singh, along with City SP Pramod Kumar and the Special Operations Group, inspected the area and gathered information from neighbours.

Officials stated that the case is being investigated from all possible angles, and they assured that the culprits will be apprehended soon. The police are reviewing CCTV footage from the area to uncover details about the incident, SSP Ajay Singh said, adding that the body has been sent for post-mortem examination.

Garg resided in the front portion of the house, while the rear section was previously rented out. On November 30, the tenant vacated the property. Following this, the house was repainted, and a rental advertisement was posted on the door.

Preliminary investigations revealed two cups of tea on the table, suggesting that someone visited the house before the murder. Police believe Garg may have known the visitor. They are also examining the possibility of frequent visits by home delivery staff to his residence.

To expedite the investigation, three teams comprising the Special Operations Group (SOG) and local police have been formed, Singh stated.

 

 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 16:19 IST, December 10th 2024

