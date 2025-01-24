Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 17:19 IST, January 24th 2025

Revenue Officer's Charred Body Found At Home In UP's Bareilly

The charred body of a Kanungo (revenue inspector) was found at his rented home, with the police suspecting that he died due to burn injuries because of a fire.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Revenue Officer's Charred Body Found At Home In UP's Bareilly | Image: Representative image

Bareilly (UP): The charred body of a Kanungo (revenue inspector) was found at his rented home here, with the police suspecting that he died due to burn injured because of a fire that was caused by smoking on the bed.

Kotwali Station House Officer (SHO) Amit Kumar Pandey said the body of Kanungo Ajayveer Singh (50) was found on his bed at his home late Thursday in Choubey Ji Wali Gali area in Civil Lines.

Pandey said that upon receiving information, a police team reached the scene and launched an investigation.

Singh, hailing Bada Mai Das village in the Nagina area of Bijnor, was living in a rented house in Bareilly, the officer said.

"He worked as a Lekhpal (accountant) in Badaun district's Tehsil Baheri and had been promoted to the position of Kanungo, about 15 days ago," he said.

The SHO said that neighbours noticed smoke and the smell of something burning, and upon checking, they found Singh's body, severely burnt, on the bed.

Neighbours said that he was known to be a heavy smoker and had a habit of consuming alcohol, the officer added.

"Preliminary investigation suggests that the fire might have started from a bidi on the bed," he said.

The police informed his family, and they arrived at the scene on Friday. The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, he added.

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 17:19 IST, January 24th 2025

Recommended

Oppn MPs Suspended From JPC Meeting On Waqf Bill, Call it 'Emergency'
India News
Rohit Sharma Handed Another Setback By The ICC Amid Concerning Form
SportFit
Saif Identifies His Attacker, Here's What He Said In Statement To Cops
Entertainment News
India Lodges Strong With UK Over Obstruction During Emergency Screening
India News
Deeply Saddened: Rajnath On Explosion At Ordnance Factory In Maharashtra
India News
Akshay Makes A Whopping Profit By Selling Mumbai Apartment For ₹4.25 Cr
Entertainment News
Big Relief For Consumers, Amul Reduces Milk Prices Across India
India News
Mandhana, Deepti In ICC Women's ODI Team Of The Year
SportFit
After Vishal, Singer Antara Criticises Jasleen: My Only Request Is...
Entertainment News
Republic Day 2025: Lesser Known Facts You Didn’t Know About R-Day
Lifestyle News
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: