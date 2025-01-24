Revenue Officer's Charred Body Found At Home In UP's Bareilly

Bareilly (UP): The charred body of a Kanungo (revenue inspector) was found at his rented home here, with the police suspecting that he died due to burn injured because of a fire that was caused by smoking on the bed.

Kotwali Station House Officer (SHO) Amit Kumar Pandey said the body of Kanungo Ajayveer Singh (50) was found on his bed at his home late Thursday in Choubey Ji Wali Gali area in Civil Lines.

Pandey said that upon receiving information, a police team reached the scene and launched an investigation.

Singh, hailing Bada Mai Das village in the Nagina area of Bijnor, was living in a rented house in Bareilly, the officer said.

"He worked as a Lekhpal (accountant) in Badaun district's Tehsil Baheri and had been promoted to the position of Kanungo, about 15 days ago," he said.

The SHO said that neighbours noticed smoke and the smell of something burning, and upon checking, they found Singh's body, severely burnt, on the bed.

Neighbours said that he was known to be a heavy smoker and had a habit of consuming alcohol, the officer added.

"Preliminary investigation suggests that the fire might have started from a bidi on the bed," he said.