Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • India News /
  • RG Kar Horror: Kolkata Court to Pronounce Sanjoy Roy’s Sentence Today; Abhaya's Parents Seek Death Penalty | LIVE
LIVE-BLOG

Published 07:29 IST, January 20th 2025

RG Kar Horror: Kolkata Court to Pronounce Sanjoy Roy’s Sentence Today; Abhaya's Parents Seek Death Penalty | LIVE

RG Kar rape and murder case dominated headlines for months, sparking widespread outrage, in three other cases of sexual assault in West Bengal, the fast-track courts awarded death penalty to the convicts in the rape-murder case. Kolkata court to pronounce Sanjoy Roy’s sentence today.

Reported by: Digital Desk
RG Kar Horror: Kolkata Court to Pronounce Sanjoy Roy’s Sentence Today | Image: X

RG Kar rape and murder case dominated headlines for months, sparking widespread outrage, in three other cases of sexual assault in West Bengal, the fast-track courts awarded death penalty to the convicts in the rape-murder case. Kolkata court to pronounce Sanjoy Roy’s sentence today. A Kolkata court on Saturday convicted the main accused Sanjay Roy in the RG Kar rape and murder case. 

Sealdah Court pronounced Sanjay Roy guilty in the RG Kar rape and murder case
RG Kar Case: Kolkata Court to Pronounce Sanjoy Roy’s Sentence Today
Jaishankar holds bilateral meetings with counterparts from Japan, Australia in Washington

Live Blog

RG Kar rape and murder case dominated headlines for months, sparking widespread outrage, in three other cases of sexual assault in West Bengal, the fast-track courts awarded death penalty to the convicts in the rape-murder case. Kolkata court to pronounce Sanjoy Roy’s sentence today. A Kolkata court on Saturday convicted the main accused Sanjay Roy in the RG Kar rape and murder case.

  • Listen to this article
07:26 IST, January 20th 2025

Sealdah Court pronounced Sanjay Roy guilty in the RG Kar rape and murder case

Sealdah Court pronounced Sanjay Roy guilty in the RG Kar rape and murder case.

07:24 IST, January 20th 2025

RG Kar Case: Kolkata Court to Pronounce Sanjoy Roy’s Sentence Today

RG Kar Case: A Kolkata court on Saturday convicted the main accused Sanjay Roy in the RG Kar rape and murder case.

07:22 IST, January 20th 2025

Jaishankar holds bilateral meetings with counterparts from Japan, Australia in Washington

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday held meetings with his counterparts from Australia and Japan here during which they discussed bilateral issues and those pertaining to QUAD.

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 07:30 IST, January 20th 2025

Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: