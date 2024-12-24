RG Kar Case: Forensic Report Reveals No Signs of Struggle at Crime Scene

Kolkata: It has been over four months since a trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital was brutally raped and murdered in the seminar room of the same hospital during her night shift. In a latest development, the forensic report has made shocking revelations that there were no signs of struggle at the crime scene. Here's what the forensic report in the Abhaya Rape and Murder Case says…

RG Kar Horror: Forensic Report Says No Signs of Struggle at Crime Scene

Months after the horrific Kolkata Rape and Murder Case, the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) has submitted the forensic report according to which, there were no signs of struggle at the crime scene, i.e. the seminar room at RG Kar Medical College and hospital where the trainee doctor was raped and murdered.

’Evidences of Possible Struggle Shown by Victim to Assailant… Found Missing'

A key point in the forensic report says that there have been no signs of struggle between the victim and the assailant at the time of the crime, at the crime scene.

As per the forensic report, "The cut mark portions observed on this mattress that were reasonably corresponding to the head and lower abdomen area of an injured-victim who stated/happens to be laying on this mattress, however, the evidences of possible struggle shown by the victim to the assailant or fight in between them (in this case under reference) found missing in the shown area of occurrence i.e. wooden stage mattress and adjoining

area inside the seminar hall."

‘Less Possibility That Someone Can Enter Seminar Hall Unnoticed’

Another important observation in the forensic report is that it is quite unlikely for someone to enter the crime scene and commit the offence in the presence of hospital staff on duty.

The forensic report reads, “There is less possibility that someone (in the presence of the official attendees present in the 24x7 operational hospital corridor, doctor's duty-nursing station area) can enter into the seminar hall unnoticed, for committing offence.”

RG Kar Rape and Murder Case: Updates So Far

The rape and murder of a trainee doctor of Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, in the seminar room of the very hospital while she was on her shift, stunned the entire nation. The gruesome rape and murder of the trainee doctor sparked nationwide protests seeking Justice for Abhaya and better security for women at their workplace.