Published 09:34 IST, February 3rd 2025

RG Kar Student Found Dead at Kolkata Home, No Suicide Note Recovered

upon being unable to reach her, the mother went to her room and eventually had to break open the door. Inside the room, she discovered the student hanging.

Reported by: Digital Desk
RG Kar Student Found Dead at Kolkata Home, No Suicide Note Recovered (Image used for represention) | Image: Representative image

Kolkata: A 20-year-old MBBS student from RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata was found dead in her room at the ESI quarters in Kamarhati, sources have confirmed.

The second-year medical student had been living with her mother, who is also a doctor at RG Kar. The incident came to light when the mother became concerned after several unanswered calls to her daughter. Upon being unable to reach her, the mother went to her room and eventually had to break open the door to her daughter’s room. Inside, she discovered the student hanging. The young woman was rushed to the hospital but was declared dead upon arrival.

No suicide note was found, according to reports.

Police have initiated an investigation into the case, and the body has been sent for postmortem. RG Kar Hospital officials mentioned that the area was typically quiet.

This incident follows the recent sentencing of Sanjay Roy, a convict in the high-profile rape and murder case of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. Roy, a civic volunteer, was sentenced to life imprisonment by a Sealdah court on January 20.

The post-graduate trainee doctor was tragically raped and murdered on August 9 of the previous year, sparking widespread outrage. The case was later handed over to the CBI by the Calcutta High Court, though the victim's family has claimed that the investigation was inadequate, alleging that other perpetrators were being shielded.

(Inputs from PTI)

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 09:49 IST, February 3rd 2025

