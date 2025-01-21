RG Kar Verdict: Amid Demand For Sanjoy Roy's Death Penalty, SC To Hear Suo Moto Petition Tomorrow

New Delhi: Amid growing calls for the death penalty for RG Kar convict Sanjoy Roy, the Supreme Court is set to hear a suo motu plea regarding the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. This comes a day after the Sealdah court decides to award life imprisonment till death to Roy, the sole convict in the rape-murder of the on-duty doctor.

The verdict, however, sparked a statewide call for the convict to face the death penalty. The top court will also consider a new intervention application filed by the victim's parents, alleging flaws in the investigation and requesting a further inquiry into the case.

No Death Penalty, Life Imprisonment For Sanjoy Roy

The Sealdah court sentenced Roy to life imprisonment until death after he was convicted of raping and murdering the on-duty doctor at the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, rejecting demands for the death penalty saying it was not a "rarest of the rare" crime. The court also ordered Roy to pay a Rs 50,000 fine and directed the state government to pay compensation of Rs 17 lakh to the family of the deceased doctor.

Holding that "in the realm of modern justice, we must rise above the primitive instinct of an eye for an eye or a tooth for a tooth or nail for a nail or a life for a life", Das awarded rigorous imprisonment to Roy, the sole convict in the case, for the remainder of his natural life.

The judge also stated in his order that “our duty is not to match brutality with brutality, but to elevate humanity through wisdom, compassion and a deeper understanding of justice. The measure of a civilised society lies not in its ability to exact revenge, but in its capacity to reform, rehabilitate and ultimately to heal.”

Maintaining that the case doesn’t meet the stringent criteria drawn from established guidelines of previous Apex Court judgments for imposing death penalty, the trial court stopped short of classifying the crime as "rarest of the rare".