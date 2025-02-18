Rishi Sunak Visits Parliament House With Wife Akshata, Two Daughters | Watch

New Delhi: Former British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Tuesday visited Parliament House along with wife Akshata Murty and daughters Krishna and Anoushka. They were accompanied by Sudha Murthy, Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha and mother of Akshata. The Sunak family was welcomed by Lok Sabha Secretary General Utpal Kumar Singh.

On Monday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Rishi Sunak in Delhi. During the meeting, Jaishankar said he appreciated Sunak's support in strengthening India-UK relations.

In a post on X, Jaishankar said, “Nice to meet former UK PM Rishi Sunak in Delhi today. Appreciate his constant support for strengthening India-UK relations.”

Rishi Sunak, family visit Taj Mahal, Fatehpur Sikri

Over the past weekend, Rishi Sunak along with his family visited Taj Mahal and Fatehpur Sikri monuments in Uttar Pradesh's Agra.

Sunak was accompanied by Akshata Murty, mother-in-law Sudha Murty and his two daughters Anoushka and Krishna.

Sunak toured the Taj Mahal and signed the visitor book along with his wife.

In the visitors book, Sunak wrote, “A truly breathtaking visit. Few places in the world can unite like the Taj Mahal. Our children will never forget seeing this... We are so grateful to the warm hospitality. An unforgettable experience for our whole family. Thank you.”

“A memory for the ages," remarked his wife Akshata Murthy.

Prior to that, Sunak watched the fifth and final T20I match between India and England at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on February 2. He watched the match along with his father-in-law Narayan Murthy.