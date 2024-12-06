Published 21:01 IST, December 6th 2024
How 26.46 KM Rithala-Kundli Metro Corridor Will Enhance Delhi-Haryana Connectivity
This 26.46 km long Rithala-Kundli corridor will be Delhi Metro's fourth extension into Haryana.
New Delhi: The cabinet has approved ₹6,230 crore to enhance connectivity between Delhi and Haryana. The Prime Minister-led Cabinet on Friday approved the Rithala-Kundli corridor of the Delhi Metro Phase IV project that is approximately 26.46 km long.
Overall Connectivity
Metro Stations to be Part of the Rithala-Kundli Corridor
The Rithala-Kundli Corridor will consist of 21 stations, which shall benefit the daily commuters coming from these areas.
- Rithala main metro station
- Rohini Sector 25
- Rohini Sector 26
- Rohini Sector 31
- Rohini Sector 32
- Rohini Sector 36
- Barwala
- Rohini Sector 35
- Rohini Sector 34
- Bawana Industrial Area - 1 Sector 3,4,
- Bawana Industrial Area - 1 Sector 1,2,
- Bawana JJ Colony, Sanoth
- New Sanoth
- Depot Station
- Bhorgarh village
- Anaj Mandi Narela
- Narela DDA Sports Complex
- Narela
- Narela Sector 5
- Kundli
- Nathpur
This line will be an extension of the presently operational Shaheed Sthal (New Bus Adda) - Rithala (Red Line) corridor and will boost connectivity in the north western parts of the national capital in areas such as Narela, Bawana, parts of Rohini etc.
The completion cost of the project is Rs. 6,230 crore and the entire stretch will comprise 21 stations which will further enhance connectivity between the national capital and neighbouring Haryana.
Under the guidance of PM Modi, the Union Cabinet approves the 26.463 km Rithala-Kundli corridor as part of Delhi Metro Phase IV. This major step will strengthen connectivity between Delhi & Haryana, contributing to a more connected & accessible National Capital Region.
Updated 21:01 IST, December 6th 2024