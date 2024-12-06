How 26.46 KM Rithala-Kundli Metro Corridor Will Enhance Delhi-Haryana Connectivity

New Delhi: The cabinet has approved ₹6,230 crore to enhance connectivity between Delhi and Haryana. The Prime Minister-led Cabinet on Friday approved the Rithala-Kundli corridor of the Delhi Metro Phase IV project that is approximately 26.46 km long.

Overall Connectivity

This 26.46 km long Rithala-Kundli corridor will be Delhi Metro's fourth extension into Haryana. Presently, the Delhi Metro operates up to Gurugram, Ballabhgarh, and Bahadurgarh in Haryana. After the completion of the project it will boost connectivity in areas such as Narela, Bawana, parts of Rohini etc.

Metro Stations to be Part of the Rithala-Kundli Corridor

The Rithala-Kundli Corridor will consist of 21 stations, which shall benefit the daily commuters coming from these areas.

Rithala main metro station

Rohini Sector 25

Rohini Sector 26

Rohini Sector 31

Rohini Sector 32

Rohini Sector 36

Barwala

Rohini Sector 35

Rohini Sector 34

Bawana Industrial Area - 1 Sector 3,4,

Bawana Industrial Area - 1 Sector 1,2,

Bawana JJ Colony, Sanoth

New Sanoth

Depot Station

Bhorgarh village

Anaj Mandi Narela

Narela DDA Sports Complex

Narela

Narela Sector 5

Kundli

Nathpur

This line will be an extension of the presently operational Shaheed Sthal (New Bus Adda) - Rithala (Red Line) corridor and will boost connectivity in the north western parts of the national capital in areas such as Narela, Bawana, parts of Rohini etc.

The completion cost of the project is Rs. 6,230 crore and the entire stretch will comprise 21 stations which will further enhance connectivity between the national capital and neighbouring Haryana.