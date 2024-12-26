Published 20:26 IST, December 26th 2024
RJ Simran's Last Instagram Post Shared a Week Ago: 'Girl With Endless Giggles'
Simran Singh, a radio jockey and social media influencer from Jammu and Kashmir, was residing in a rented house in Sector 47, Gurugram
- India News
- 2 min read
New Delhi: Simran Singh, a radio jockey from Jammu and Kashmir, was found dead after allegedly taking her own life in her rented home in Sector 47. A week before the incident, she shared her last Instagram post—a video of herself strolling along a beach, gracefully showcasing her gown. The caption read, "Just a girl with endless giggles and her gown, taking over the beach."
RJ Simran Death: What We Know So Far
Simran Singh, a radio jockey and social media influencer from Jammu and Kashmir, was residing in a rented house in Sector 47, Gurugram. She allegedly died by suicide on Wednesday evening.
The police received a call at around 10:30 PM from Park Hospital, informing them about the body. Upon investigation, no suicide note was found in Simran's flat. Her family did not file any complaint against anyone and stated that Simran had been dealing with personal issues for some time, which they believed led to this tragic step.
The family clarified that they did not hold anyone responsible for her death.
The post-mortem was conducted on Thursday morning, after which the body was handed over to her family members. According to Investigating Officer ASI Pradeep Kumar from Sadar Police Station, Gurugram, no case was registered in connection with the incident.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 20:26 IST, December 26th 2024