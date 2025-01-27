Road Accident In J-K’s Poonch, 4 Army Personnel Injured

Poonch/Jammu: As many as four army personnel were injured after their vehicle skidded off the road and overturned into a ditch in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, according to the officials.

The officials said the accident occurred at Gantar Morh in the Sawjian area when the troops were returning to their camp after patrolling.

Local volunteers immediately swung into action and evacuated the injured personnel to the hospital.