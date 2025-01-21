Published 23:31 IST, January 21st 2025
Rs 1 Crore Worth Heroin Seized from 3 Smugglers in UP's Ghazipur
Three smugglers arrested with heroin worth over Rs 1 crore in a joint operation by Kotwali police and Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) in Ghazipur, police said.
Gazipur: Three smugglers were arrested and heroin worth more than Rs 1 crore was recovered from them in a joint operation of Kotwali police and Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) of Ghazipur district, police said on Tuesday.
According to the police, the joint team of Kotwali police and ANTF late on Monday night surrounded Sanjay Kumar Balwant, Surendra Kumar Bind and Pannalal Bind near Semrachak Faiz village and searched them and recovered 525 grams of heroin from them.
The police said the arrested people were going to Mau district with drugs from Chandauli district. A case has been registered against them and they have been sent to jail.
