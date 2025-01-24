Rs 107 Cr Worth of Banned Alprazolam Seized From Factory in Gujarat; 6 Arrested

Ahmedabad: The Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) seized an alprazolam plant and detained six individuals in possession of the prohibited substance valued at Rs 107 crore in Anand district on Friday, an official said.

The accused rented a factory near Khambhat town where they manufactured alprazolam, a substance commonly used in sleeping pills.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ATS) Harsh Upadhyay stated that alprazolam is classified under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act due to its potential for misuse as a psychotropic substance.

Six Arrested in ATS Raid on Illegal Alprazolam Factory

Based on a tip-off, the ATS raided the factory on Thursday evening and arrested six men with 107 kg of alprazolam worth Rs 107 crore, he said.

Those who were nabbed during the raid were identified as Ajay Jain, Ranjit Dabhi, Vijay Makwana, Hemant Patel, Lalji Makwana and Jaydeep Makwana.

Of the six held, five were involved in manufacturing alprazolam at the factory without licence, while sixth accused Ajay Jain used to buy the stock for further sale, an ATS release said.

Accused Operated Without License

Upadhyay said, "The Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN) issues a licence for the production of alprazolam. This drug also falls under the purview of the NDPS Act. The accused did not have any licence at the time of the raid. Five accused were operating the unit, while the sixth person was the receiver." A sum of Rs 30 lakh, given by Jain to Dabhi to manufacture the drug, was also recovered during the raid, Upadhyay said.

Dabhi owns a trading firm, while four others used to work at a pharmaceutical firm in Kambhat in the past, the ATS release said.

A total of 42 crore tablets. each having 0.25 grams of alprazolam, can be manufactured from the seized stock of 107 kilograms, it added.

The probe has also found that Jain is a native of Indore in Madhya Pradesh and was earlier jailed by Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN) for illegal possession of alprazolam, the release informed.