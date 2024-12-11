Rs 2,000 Loan Turns Deadly: Andhra Man Ends Life After Wife's Morphed Picture Goes Viral

Hyderabad: A 25-year-old man took his life following humiliation after his wife's morphed pictures were sent to his friends and family by loan agents, as per media reports.

Narendra married Akhila on October 28. Both had a love marriage and were living in Visakhapatnam where the man was a fisherman.

Amid bad weather conditions, Narendra couldn't go fishing for a few days which plunged him into financial stress.

To meet the needful expenses, Narendra took a loan of rs 2,000 from an online app. However, after a few days, the loan app agents began harassing and abusing them for repaying the loan.

The agents also morphed pictures of his wife along with a price quote on the image to his friends and family who were on his contact list.

After Ankhila received the pictures, she told Narendra about it. Following this, the couple was determined to pay the amount but that did not help and the harassment continued.

Soon after, people started calling Narendra about the image which left him humiliated and heartbroken.

This marks be third such incident from Andhra Pradesh this week.

Earlier, a young woman in Nandyal faced harassment by loan agents and tried to end her life but was saved by the cops.

Similarly, a case was reported from Guntur.