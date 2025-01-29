Search icon
Published 12:25 IST, January 29th 2025

Rs 31,000 Items Stolen From Temple in Maharashtra's Thane

Unidentified persons broke into a temple in Thane and allegedly stole silver items of Rs 31,000.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Rs 31,000 items stolen from temple in Thane | Image: X

Thane: Unidentified persons broke into a temple in Thane district of Maharashtra and allegedly stole silver items of Rs 31,000, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place in the wee hours of Tuesday at the Khandoba temple, located at Bhadwad in Bhiwandi area of the district, they said.

The thieves allegedly stole the frame of a silver idol and other items, an official from Shanti Nagar police station said.

Based on a complaint by the temple's caretaker, the police on Tuesday registered an FIR against unidentified persons under section 305 (theft in a dwelling house, or means of transportation or place of worship, etc) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, he said.  

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 12:25 IST, January 29th 2025

