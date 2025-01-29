Rs 31,000 Items Stolen From Temple in Maharashtra's Thane

Thane: Unidentified persons broke into a temple in Thane district of Maharashtra and allegedly stole silver items of Rs 31,000, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place in the wee hours of Tuesday at the Khandoba temple, located at Bhadwad in Bhiwandi area of the district, they said.

The thieves allegedly stole the frame of a silver idol and other items, an official from Shanti Nagar police station said.