Rs 5 Lakh Cash Recovered From Delhi Chief Minister's Office Employee On Eve Of Assembly Polls

New Delhi: Ahead of the Delhi elections, a massive amount of Rs 5 lakh in cash was reportedly recovered from an employee working at the Delhi Chief Minister's office. The seizure of cash claimed to have taken place on the eve of Delhi Polls, which will happen on February 5. The recovery of Rs 5 lakh has raised eyebrows, sparking concerns from the other political parties regarding irregularities. Videos claiming the seizure of the cash have also surfaced on social media.

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva has also alleged that the Rs 5 lakh in cash has been recovered from a person identified as Gaurav, an employee working at Chief Minister Atishi's office. He alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was trying to influence the outcome of the Delhi elections, by hooliganism and money power.

Details about the employee and the circumstances surrounding the recovery are yet to be disclosed. However, the opposition parties have demanded intense scrutiny, given the proximity to the Delhi elections.