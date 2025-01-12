‘Rs 8,500 Per Month: Congress’ Guarantee For Youths If Voted To Power In Delhi

New Delhi: The Congress party has announced financial assistance of ₹8,500 per month to educated unemployed youth in Delhi for one year if voted to power in the upcoming Assembly elections, as per PTI reports. This scheme, called the ‘Yuva Udaan Yojana,’ was revealed by Congress leader and AICC general secretary Sachin Pilot during a press conference.

Congress Promises Financial Aid for Educated Unemployed Youth

Pilot clarified that the scheme is not a free giveaway. "We will provide financial assistance to youths who can show their skills in a company, factory or organisation. They will get money through these companies. This is not a scheme under which one will get money while sitting at home," Pilot said.

The focus of the program is to enhance employment opportunities for skilled individuals. Pilot further explained that efforts will be made to absorb participants into fields where they have received training. "We will try that people are absorbed in those fields where they have received training... so that they can... improve their skill set," he added.

This announcement comes after Congress unveiled other welfare schemes aimed at addressing key issues. On January 6, the party introduced the ‘Pyaari Didi Yojana,’ which promises ₹2,500 per month for women if Congress forms the government. On January 8, the party also announced the ‘Jeevan Raksha Yojana,’ offering free health insurance coverage of up to ₹25 lakh for citizens.

Delhi Assembly Election Dates

The Delhi Assembly elections for the 70 seats are scheduled to take place on February 5. The counting of votes will be held on February 8. The Congress is positioning itself as a contender with these targeted welfare promises, hoping to sway voters in the upcoming polls.