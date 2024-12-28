Saharanpur Doctor Burns Man Alive To Fake Death For Insurance Money, Claims CID Show Inspired Plan

Saharanpur: The Uttar Pradesh Police have arrested a doctor who allegedly killed a man by burning him alive in his car to fake his own death and collect insurance money. The crime took place in Saharanpur, where the accused, identified as Dr Mubarak, had accumulated huge debts and sought to escape his financial troubles. The police are now interrogating him and probing the case.

According to the police, Dr Mubarak owed around Rs 30 lakh and planned to stage his death to have his family claim the insurance payout. The idea was reportedly inspired by the popular crime TV show CID, where similar plots are often shown.

During the inquiry, it was revealed that on December 22, Dr Mubarak invited a local man named Sonu to a roadside eatery, who was a regular visitor to his home. Sonu was a habitual drinker, who immediately accepted the invitation and reached the eatery at a given time. At the scene, Dr Mubarak allegedly spiked Sonu's drink with drugs, who became unconscious after consuming it. Once unconscious, the doctor drove Sonu to a deserted spot near the Yamuna canal, set his car on fire with Sonu trapped inside, and left the scene.

The Saharanpur police discovered a burnt Maruti 800 car with a charred body inside the next day. Upon investigation, the police traced the car back to Dr Mubarak. Meanwhile, Sonu’s family had already reported him missing, which raised suspicions. During questioning, Dr Mubarak confessed to the crime, admitting that he planned to use the insurance money to clear his debts and become financially stable.

During further interrogation, it was found that Dr Mubarak’s wife was unaware of the murder and believed that her husband was planning to use an unclaimed body for the fake death. There is no evidence linking her to the crime at this stage, the police said.