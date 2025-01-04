Published 17:45 IST, January 4th 2025
Delhi-Meerut RRTS Corridor: Sahibabad-Anand Vihar Stretch Launch Tomorrow, What You Need To Know
PM Modi will inaugurate the new stretch of Delhi-Meerut RRTS corridor Sahibabad and Anand Vihar station on Sunday.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Delhi Meerut RRTS corridor | Representational image | Image: @RailAnalysis
Ghaziabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate another stretch of Delhi-Meerut RRTS corridor on Sunday. The new stretch will be operation from Sahibabad to Anand Vihar station. The Delhi-Meerut corridor is India's first Rapid Rail Transit System project with its aim to provide world class public transport to the common citizens. The RRTS corridor is also known as NAMO Bharat train. Ahead of the launch tomorrow by PM Modi, security has been heightened in Ghaziabad. The corridor's first priority
What you need to know about Namo Bharat train
- Namo Bharat trains are part of India's futuristic Regional Rapid Transit System, offering modern, high-speed connectivity.
- Equipped with advanced features like smart ticketing, comfortable seating, and enhanced safety systems, these trains aim to provide a seamless travel experience while reducing traffic congestion and pollution in urban areas.
- The RRTS's first 17-kilometer priority section between Sahibabad and Duhai Depot inaugurated by Modi on October 20, 2023.
- Since then, two additional sections have become operational, with the 17-kilometer stretch between Duhai and Modinagar North inaugurated on March 6 and the Meerut South RRTS station operationalised on August 18.
- Currently, the Namo Bharat services operate across a 42-kilometer corridor covering nine stations, including Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Guldhar, Duhai, Duhai Depot, Muradnagar, Modi Nagar South, Modi Nagar North, and Meerut South.
Security ramped up in Ghaziabad
- In preparation for the event, the Ghaziabad police have declared eight police station areas as no-drone zones, according to officials.
- "Flying drones has been banned in the Kotwali, Madhuban Bapudham, Nandgram, Link Road, Sahibabad, Indirapuram, Sihani Gate, and Kaushambi police station areas to ensure maximum security during the Prime Minister's visit," Additional Commissioner of Police Rajesh Kumar said.
- The police have also invoked Section 163 (power to issue order in urgent cases of nuisance or apprehended danger) of the BNSS to maintain law and order.
- "Security arrangements have been tightened across the city, and we will soon issue a route diversion plan to facilitate smooth movement during the event," Kumar added.
With inputs from PTI
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 18:03 IST, January 4th 2025