Hexa Blade Used By Attacker To Stab Saif Ali Khan 6 Times: Sources

Mumbai: The attacker used a sharp Hexa Blade to attack Saif Ali Khan as he stabbed him 6 times causing multiple injuries to the Bollywood actor, sources in Mumbai police said. The cops have further informed that the accused, who could be from Uttar Pradesh or Bihar, has not been traced so far. Mumbai Police has sent its teams to the outskirts of the city to nab the stabber.

The stabbing incident inside Saif Ali Khan residence is being seen as a major security lapse after the intruder trespassed into a high security zone, an area which houses many Bollywood celebrities.

Probe team arrives at Saif Ali Khan's residence

An investigation team has arrived at the residence of Saif Ali Khan in Mumbai this evening to carry out the probe over the attack on the actor.

The authorities are intensifying their efforts to understand the circumstances of the incident, gather evidence, and identify any other potential suspects.

The team's visit in the ongoing probe seeks to uncover details regarding the motive and nature of the attack on the actor.

Saif attacked at his Bandra house

The incident unfolded at Saif's residence in the 'Satguru Sharan' building in Bandra after an intruder allegedly confronted Khan's maid. When Saif attempted to intervene and de-escalate the situation, the confrontation turned physical. The actor sustained injuries during the scuffle and was rushed to Lilavati Hospital for treatment.

Saif sustained thoracic spinal cord injury

Saif sustained a thoracic spinal cord injury, as per Dr Nitin Dange of Lilavati Hospital.

"Saif Ali Khan was admitted to the hospital at 2 am with alleged history of assault by some unknown person. He sustained a major injury to the thoracic spinal cord due to a lodged knife in the spine. A surgery was performed to remove the knife and repair leaking spinal fluid," the doctor informed.

Saif also suffered deep wounds on his left hand and neck, the doctor informed.

"Two other deep wounds on his left hand and one other on his neck were repaired by the plastic surgery team. He is completely stable now. He is recovering well and out of danger now," Dr Dange added.

Saif's team issues statement on burglary attempt

Earlier, Saif's team also issued a statement stating that the actor is out of danger and is currently recovering."Saif Ali Khan has come out of surgery and is out of danger. He is currently in recovery and the doctors are monitoring his progress. All family members are safe and the police are investigating the incident," the statement read.

Dixit Gedam, DCP Zone 9 of Mumbai Police, who is part of the team investigating an attack on Actor Saif Ali Khan said that one of the accused has been identified.

"It has been discovered that the accused used the fire escape to enter their house. So far, the investigation suggests that it was an attempted burglary. We are making every effort to arrest the accused as soon as possible. Once he is arrested, we will be able to disclose further details," he said."One accused has been identified. He used the staircase to enter, and teams were in the field to arrest him. There are 10 detection teams working in different directions," DCP Gedam added.

Following the news of the attack, family members and close friends have been gathering at Lilavati Hospital.