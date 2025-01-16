Saif Ali Khan Knife Attack: Jr NTR, Chiranjeevi 'Shocked', Pooja Bhatt Questions Lawlessness In Mumbai

Mumbai: Jr NTR and Chiranjeevi expressed shock over the attack on Saif Ali Khan at his Mumbai residence, with several others, including Pooja Bhatt, questioning lawlessness in the city and saying she had never felt so unsafe.

Actor Saif Ali Khan, who was attacked by an intruder with a knife at his Bandra residence around 2:30 am on Thursday, underwent surgery after being hospitalized for his injuries.

Telugu Actor Jr NTR Reacts on Saif Ali Khan's Attack

Jr NTR, who recently shared screen space with Saif in the Telugu hit "Devara", posted on X, "Shocked and saddened to hear about the attack on Saif sir. Wishing and praying for his speedy recovery and good health."

Actor Chiranjeevi also wrote, "Deeply Disturbed by news of the attack by an intruder on #SaifAliKhan. Wishing and praying for his speedy recovery."

Actor and BJP MP Ravi Kishan, who has worked with Saif in films like Agent Vinod and Bullet Raja, called the incident distressing. "He’s my friend and co-actor. The government and police are actively working to apprehend the culprit, and I trust the Mumbai police to ensure strict punishment. The security of actors must be prioritized. I pray for Saif’s quick recovery," he told PTI.

‘Can Lawlessness Please Be Curbed’, Pooja Bhatt Ask Mumbai Police

Meanwhile, Pooja Bhatt tagged Mumbai Police in a post and questioned the "lawlessness" in the city, which is home to several celebrities as well as top industrialists.

"Can this lawlessness please be curbed @MumbaiPolice @CPMumbaiPolice We need more Police presence in Bandra. The city & especially the queen of the subburbs, have never felt so unsafe before," she said.

Saif's representative said in a statement that there was an "attempted burglary" at his residence.

"He is currently in hospital undergoing a surgery. We request the media and fans to be patient. It is a police matter. We will keep you updated on the situation," the representative said.

Lilavati Hospital's COO Dr Niraj Uttamani in a statement said Saif was stabbed by an unidentified person at his Bandra home and brought to the medical facility at 3.30 am.

"Saif has six stabs and two are deep. Of this one is close to the spine. He is being operated upon by a team of doctors led by neurosurgeon Dr Nitin Dange, cosmetic surgeon Dr Leena Jain and anaesthesiologist Dr Nisha Gandhi," Dr Uttamani said.

"The surgery is still going on. He sustained six injuries, two are minor, two intermediate and two deep injuries, one of the injuries was on the back which is close to the spine. A neurosurgeon is involved in the surgery," Dr Uttamani said.