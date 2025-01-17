Saif Ali Khan's Attacker Tried To Enter Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat With A Ladder 2 Days Before Attack

Mumbai: The suspected attacker who stabbed actor Saif Ali Khan on Thursday reportedly tried to enter actor Shah Rukh Khan's residence Mannat with a ladder two days before the Tashan actor was attacked.

The suspect had even conducted a recce of Shah Rukh Khan's bungalow in Bandstand.

Sources in the police reportedly said they suspected suspicious activity near Mannat as an unidentified person was seen attempting to get inside the actor's premises with a 6-8-foot iron ladder through the backside of the retreat house adjoining Mannat.

Cops also visited Shah Rukh Khan's residence to investigate the matter further.

Cops Detain Suspect

Earlier in the day, Mumbai Police detained a suspect in connection with the attack on Saif Ali Khan, an official said.

The man, whose identity is yet to be established, has been taken to the Bandra police station. He was detained after police questioned several people who resembled the attacker, the official said.

The official said the man brought into the Bandra police station was carrying a backpack similar to the one seen in the CCTV footage from the actor’s building.

Khan was repeatedly stabbed by an intruder in his highrise apartment in upscale Bandra early Thursday and rushed to hospital with the blade still lodged in his spine.

The 54-year-old, who received six stab injuries, including in his neck, was out of danger following an emergency surgery at the Lilavati Hospital where he was taken after the attack outside his younger son Jeh's room around 2.30 am.